Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Short Interest Down 23.8% in June

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADMLF opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. Adriatic Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average is $1.02.

Adriatic Metals Company Profile

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiary, Eastern Mining d.o.o Sarajevo, engages in the mineral exploration business in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The company explores for zinc, lead, barite, barium sulfate, silver, gold, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interests in the Vare? Project located in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

