Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Short Interest Update

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ADMLF stock opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.02. Adriatic Metals has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.19.

Adriatic Metals Company Profile

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiary, Eastern Mining d.o.o Sarajevo, engages in the mineral exploration business in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The company explores for zinc, lead, barite, barium sulfate, silver, gold, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interests in the Vare? Project located in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

