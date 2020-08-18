Melexis (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) Stock Price Up 12%

Melexis NV (OTCMKTS:MLXSF)’s stock price rose 12% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $82.91 and last traded at $82.91, approximately 150 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.05.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Melexis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.00.

About Melexis (OTCMKTS:MLXSF)

Melexis NV designs, develops, tests, and markets advanced integrated semiconductor devices primarily for the automotive industry in Europe, the Middle-East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and Latin America. The company offers position, latch and switch, current, temperature, optical, pressure, and speed sensor ICs.

