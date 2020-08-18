Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Chesapeake Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) rose 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.37 and last traded at $7.20, approximately 74,822 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 270,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

CHKAQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra reiterated a “strong sell” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut Chesapeake Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $180.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $64.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,174,591 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 6,036,019 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $11,696,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,761,678 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 658,707 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,704,473 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,410,890 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,200 shares in the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

