Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Chesapeake Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ)’s share price rose 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.37 and last traded at $7.20, approximately 74,822 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 270,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

CHKAQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra reiterated a “strong sell” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $180.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92. The company has a market capitalization of $64.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKAQ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,696,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 59.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,174,591 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036,019 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 130.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,704,473 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,807 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 1,198.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,608,725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,828 shares in the last quarter.

About Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

