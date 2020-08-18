Delta Apparel (NASDAQ:DLA) Trading Down 1%

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2020

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLA) shares traded down 1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.71 and last traded at $14.93, 1,023 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 42,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Delta Apparel in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

Delta Apparel Company Profile (NASDAQ:DLA)

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It markets, distributes, manufactures, and sells unembellished knit apparel under the Soffe, Delta Platinum, Delta Pro Weight, and Delta Magnum Weight brands to various large licensed screen printers and small independent businesses.

