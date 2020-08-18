VIVO Cannabis (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Shares Down 2.7%

VIVO Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.21, approximately 15,708 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 42,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Separately, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.62 price target on shares of VIVO Cannabis in a report on Sunday, July 26th.

VIVO Cannabis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NDVAF)

Indiva Limited produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis products in Canada. It provides cannabis pre-rolls, flowers, capsules, oils, and edible products; concentrates, extracts, and topicals; and cannabis sugar, salt, and chocolates, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the INDIVA, Bhang, Wana, Ruby, Sapphire, and Gems brands.

