Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.69

Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.69 and traded as high as $35.60. Gardner Denver shares last traded at $35.40, with a volume of 1,572,678 shares trading hands.
Separately, CIBC cut shares of Gardner Denver to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.17.
The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.69.
About Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI)
Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.
Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?
Receive News & Ratings for Gardner Denver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gardner Denver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.