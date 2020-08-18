Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.69

Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.69 and traded as high as $35.60. Gardner Denver shares last traded at $35.40, with a volume of 1,572,678 shares trading hands.

Separately, CIBC cut shares of Gardner Denver to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Gardner Denver by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 71,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gardner Denver in the 1st quarter worth $14,879,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Gardner Denver by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 183,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 72,238 shares during the period.

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

