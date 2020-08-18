Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.32

Shares of Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.32 and traded as high as $23.30. Symantec shares last traded at $22.92, with a volume of 5,764,338 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

About Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC)

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

