Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.13

Shares of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.13 and traded as high as $2.32. Overseas Shipholding Group shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 6,080 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Overseas Shipholding Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $200.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

In other news, major shareholder Saltchuk Resources, Inc. purchased 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,525,918 shares in the company, valued at $21,899,244.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,691,860 shares of company stock worth $4,037,261. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSG. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 30,490 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 37,505 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 15,876 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 10,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

About Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2018, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 900,000 deadweight tons.

