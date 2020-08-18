Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.71

Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.71 and traded as high as $5.28. Navios Maritime Acquisition shares last traded at $5.14, with a volume of 4,703 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $81.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.71.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $108.77 million for the quarter. Navios Maritime Acquisition had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a positive return on equity of 11.44%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.35%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 24,073 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,423 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters.

