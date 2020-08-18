Entropic Communications (NASDAQ:ENTR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.03

Entropic Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.03 and traded as high as $23.53. Entropic Communications shares last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 5,584 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.03.

Entropic Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENTR)

Entropic Communications, Inc (Entropic) is a fabless semiconductor company. Entropic designs, develops and markets semiconductor solutions to enable home entertainment. The Company offers a portfolio of set-top box (STB), Video System-on-a-Chip (SoC) and home connectivity (Connectivity) solutions. Entropic’s Connectivity solutions enable access to broadcast and Internet Protocol television (IPTV) services, as well as deliver and distribute other media content, such as movies, music, games and photos across the home.

