CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

CECE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

In other news, Director David B. Liner purchased 5,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $43,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,014 shares in the company, valued at $605,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Dezwirek purchased 25,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.66 per share, with a total value of $191,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,490,988 shares in the company, valued at $11,420,968.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $259,770. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CECE opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.28 million, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21. CECO Environmental has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $75.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.70 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 5.15%. On average, research analysts predict that CECO Environmental will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.