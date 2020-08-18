Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.70

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.70 and traded as high as $39.61. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort shares last traded at $38.60, with a volume of 73,859 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OMAB shares. Bank of America downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.36.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 35.40%. The firm had revenue of $27.25 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 404.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

