$986.35 Million in Sales Expected for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) will post $986.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pool’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $970.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00 billion. Pool reported sales of $898.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pool will report full-year sales of $3.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.78. Pool had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 69.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

POOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Pool from $202.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.50.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Joslin sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total value of $82,415.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,394,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 6,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.25, for a total transaction of $2,024,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,513 shares in the company, valued at $21,633,353.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,613 shares of company stock worth $17,874,288. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Pool in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $326.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.06. Pool has a one year low of $160.35 and a one year high of $331.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $297.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.79%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

