Emera Inc (TSE:EMA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Emera Inc (TSE:EMA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$61.42.

EMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Emera from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. CSFB lowered Emera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Emera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Emera from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Shares of EMA opened at C$53.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.57. Emera has a one year low of C$42.12 and a one year high of C$60.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$54.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$55.04.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

