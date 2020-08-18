VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.88.

Several analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Macquarie started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $28.50 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $23.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 99.57, a quick ratio of 99.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.42.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. VICI Properties had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $257.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. VICI Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VICI Properties will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO John W. R. Payne purchased 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $198,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 116,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,243. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.6% during the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 116,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 32.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.0% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 75,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 146.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

