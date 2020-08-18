UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.75.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on UGI from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on UGI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays raised UGI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.
In other UGI news, CFO Thaddeus J. Jastrzebski bought 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $247,018.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ted A. Dosch bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.76 per share, for a total transaction of $337,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $405,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE UGI opened at $34.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. UGI has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.87 and its 200 day moving average is $32.68.
UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 7.16%. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that UGI will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.89%.
UGI Company Profile
UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.
See Also: Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.