UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on UGI from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on UGI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays raised UGI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.

In other UGI news, CFO Thaddeus J. Jastrzebski bought 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $247,018.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ted A. Dosch bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.76 per share, for a total transaction of $337,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $405,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in UGI by 1,689.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in UGI in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in UGI in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UGI by 428.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in UGI in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UGI opened at $34.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. UGI has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.87 and its 200 day moving average is $32.68.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 7.16%. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that UGI will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.89%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

