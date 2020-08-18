Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VIV. HSBC raised Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Telefonica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Telefonica Brasil during the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Telefonica Brasil by 3,134.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 101,706 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 98,562 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Telefonica Brasil by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,015 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Telefonica Brasil by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 152,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Telefonica Brasil by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 251,721 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 43,626 shares during the period. 8.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VIV opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. Telefonica Brasil has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $14.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average is $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Telefonica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Telefonica Brasil will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

