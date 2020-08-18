SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.44.

A number of analysts recently commented on SITE shares. TheStreet raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

In other news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $572,508.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,696.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total value of $1,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,911,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,400 shares of company stock worth $3,826,608 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,271,000 after purchasing an additional 43,596 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $428,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 88.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 12.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $530,000.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $128.05 on Tuesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a one year low of $53.29 and a one year high of $132.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.16 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.47. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $817.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

