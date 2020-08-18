Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NGVT. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ingevity from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Ingevity from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Get Ingevity alerts:

NYSE:NGVT opened at $60.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 2.42. Ingevity has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $94.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $270.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.30 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingevity will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 247.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 54,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 38,603 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 145.9% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 13,548 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 10.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Ingevity during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 146.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 43,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,588 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.