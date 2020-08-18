Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.71.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

Shares of RVNC stock opened at $25.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.60. Revance Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 12.45, a current ratio of 12.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.31.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $325,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

