Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.71.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 10th.
Shares of RVNC stock opened at $25.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.60. Revance Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 12.45, a current ratio of 12.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.31.
About Revance Therapeutics
Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.
