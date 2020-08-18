Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.25.

PRFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, June 18th. National Securities upgraded shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Perficient from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Get Perficient alerts:

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $42.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. Perficient has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $53.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.05.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. Perficient had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $146.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.61 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Perficient by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,407 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Perficient by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 638,695 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $17,303,000 after acquiring an additional 222,905 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Perficient by 431.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 76,546 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 62,148 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Perficient by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,291 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 22,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Perficient by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,420 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.