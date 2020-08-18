Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.57.

BAND has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

BAND opened at $149.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.44. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -146.86 and a beta of 0.82. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $157.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a current ratio of 11.85.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $76.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bandwidth will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 87,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $11,220,120.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,066 shares in the company, valued at $8,180,587.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel W. Christopher Matton sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $52,824.15. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,867.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,335 shares of company stock valued at $13,204,296 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAND. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 13,231 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 373.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 22,277 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bandwidth in the first quarter valued at $306,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 12.1% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 21.3% in the first quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,767,000 after buying an additional 30,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

