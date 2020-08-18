$5.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) will post $5.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $6.02 billion. Medtronic posted sales of $7.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year sales of $27.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.35 billion to $29.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $31.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.80 billion to $32.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.63.

NYSE:MDT opened at $101.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,209,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,197,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352,426 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Medtronic by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,302,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,288,879,000 after purchasing an additional 439,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,327,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,829,814,000 after purchasing an additional 639,833 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Medtronic by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,803,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,788,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,470,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,665,646,000 after purchasing an additional 227,972 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

