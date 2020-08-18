Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BSMX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BofA Securities raised shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSMX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 13.6% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 402,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 48,137 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 10.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BSMX stock opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.41. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.12.

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

