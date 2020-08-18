Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.97

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.97 and traded as high as $9.48. Kirkland’s shares last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 2,885,393 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kirkland’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $99.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.63.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 9.39%.

In other news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain acquired 20,000 shares of Kirkland’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,658.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Collins acquired 36,000 shares of Kirkland’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $105,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,426.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 106,808 shares of company stock valued at $268,415. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Kirkland’s by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 26,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Kirkland’s by 220.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in Kirkland’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. 35.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirkland’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, art, fragrance and accessories, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, mirrors, lamps, textiles, artificial floral products, gifts, housewares, outdoor living items, frames, and clocks.

