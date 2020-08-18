SpectralCast (OTCMKTS:SPEC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.11

SpectralCast (OTCMKTS:SPEC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.11 and traded as high as $0.17. SpectralCast shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 3,504 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11.

SpectralCast Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPEC)

SpectralCast, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty electronics. The company also integrates and cultivates consumer electronic products with the encrypted network, the Orbital Organic Network, known as the Overnet. It offers 58 inch and 55 inch Orbital Elite LED televisions, and 42 inch multi-function LCD television.

