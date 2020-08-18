Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.76

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.76 and traded as high as $34.59. Hovnanian Enterprises shares last traded at $34.31, with a volume of 467,361 shares.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.76. The stock has a market cap of $210.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 2.51.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $538.35 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.
Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:HOV)
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It constructs single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes. The company builds and markets homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters in 123 communities in 25 markets.
