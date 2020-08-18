Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.45

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.45 and traded as high as $12.03. Greenhill & Co., Inc. shares last traded at $11.71, with a volume of 95,343 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.60, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.75 million, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average of $11.45.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.47). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 59.64%. The firm had revenue of $47.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.61 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 63,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $716,845.87. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 90,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,514.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 27,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.43 per share, for a total transaction of $284,572.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 90,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,201.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 231.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

