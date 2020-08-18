Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.03. Uranium Energy shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 776,288 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Uranium Energy by 118.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30,120 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,504,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 220,776 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,324,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 36,288 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 42.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 93,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 27,585 shares during the last quarter.

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Burke Hollow, Goliad, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

