Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.43

Shares of Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.43 and traded as high as $36.35. Lawson Products shares last traded at $35.74, with a volume of 11,169 shares traded.

LAWS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Lawson Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Lawson Products in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lawson Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.03 million, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.20). Lawson Products had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $72.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.77 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAWS. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Lawson Products by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lawson Products by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lawson Products by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Lawson Products by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lawson Products by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS)

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

