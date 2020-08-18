Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.05

Peoples Financial Corporation (OTCMKTS:PFBX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.05 and traded as high as $10.25. Peoples Financial shares last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 60 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.06 million, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.26.

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Financial had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter.

Peoples Financial Corporation is a bank holding company, which operates in the state of Mississippi through its subsidiary, The Peoples Bank, Biloxi, Mississippi (the Bank). The Bank offers a range of services to individuals and small to middle market businesses within its trade area. The Bank’s primary lending focus is to offer business loans, commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans, personal loans and installment loans, with an emphasis on commercial lending.

