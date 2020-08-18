China Marine Food Group (OTCMKTS:CMFO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.02

China Marine Food Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:CMFO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.03. China Marine Food Group shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 12,290 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.

About China Marine Food Group (OTCMKTS:CMFO)

China Marine Food Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the processing, distribution, and sale of processed seafood products and algae-based beverage products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dried processed seafood products, such as roasted squid, roasted file fish, roasted prawns, shredded roasted squid, barbecued squid, sliced barbecued squid, sliced roasted octopus, spicy sliced octopus, spicy baby squid, spicy sliced squid, and spicy squid head products.

