BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.06

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.06 and traded as high as $25.59. BJ’s Restaurants shares last traded at $24.71, with a volume of 259,319 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on BJRI. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 12th. CL King upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Stephens upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. BJ’s Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.65.

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $517.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.88 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.06.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.82. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $128.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.38 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 32,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 82,160 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,737,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,179,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

