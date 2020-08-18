CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.54

CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.54 and traded as high as $0.71. CytRx shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 109,022 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.54.

CytRx Company Profile

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of drug at the tumor. The company is developing its pipeline of oncology candidates at its laboratory facilities in Freiburg, Germany, through its LADR (linker activated drug release) technology platform, a discovery engine designed to leverage its expertise in albumin biology and linker technology for the development of anti-cancer therapies.

