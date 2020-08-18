Stanley Furniture (OTCMKTS:STLY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.56

Stanley Furniture Co. (OTCMKTS:STLY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.56 and traded as high as $0.62. Stanley Furniture shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 12,559 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.56.

Stanley Furniture Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STLY)

Stanley Furniture Company, Inc is a design, marketing and sourcing resource in the wood residential furniture market. The Company’s segment is sale of residential wood furniture products. The Company markets its brands through a network of brick-and-mortar furniture retailers, online retailers and interior designers around the world.

