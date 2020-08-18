Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.46

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.46 and traded as high as $15.10. Cincinnati Bell shares last traded at $15.08, with a volume of 892,420 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CBB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Bell from $12.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Bell in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

The stock has a market cap of $765.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.46.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 505,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,404,000 after acquiring an additional 236,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 707,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,353,000 after acquiring an additional 44,247 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 129,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 8,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile (NYSE:CBB)

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

