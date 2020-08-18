Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.10

Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc (NASDAQ:OMEX)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.10 and traded as high as $5.45. Odyssey Marine Exploration shares last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 1,236 shares traded.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.10. The stock has a market cap of $45.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.39.
Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter.
Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMEX)
Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and extraction of deep-ocean minerals. It provides shipwreck cargo recovery and other marine survey exploration charter services. The company was founded by Gregory P. Stemm and John C. Morris in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.
Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?
Receive News & Ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.