Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.10

Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc (NASDAQ:OMEX)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.10 and traded as high as $5.45. Odyssey Marine Exploration shares last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 1,236 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.10. The stock has a market cap of $45.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.39.

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc (NASDAQ:OMEX) by 97.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Odyssey Marine Exploration worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMEX)

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and extraction of deep-ocean minerals. It provides shipwreck cargo recovery and other marine survey exploration charter services. The company was founded by Gregory P. Stemm and John C. Morris in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

