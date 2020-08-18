Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.39

Shares of Sonic Foundry Inc (OTCMKTS:SOFO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.39 and traded as high as $4.30. Sonic Foundry shares last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 19,315 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $32.09 million, a PE ratio of -23.70 and a beta of -0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.39.

Get Sonic Foundry alerts:

Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.92 million during the quarter.

Sonic Foundry, Inc provides enterprise solutions and services for the Web communications market in the United States and internationally. It offers Mediasite Video Platform, an on-premises solution to publish, stream, manage, search, and analyze videos; and Mediasite Video Cloud, a solution, which provides hosting and management of content.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Foundry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Foundry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.