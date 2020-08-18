Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.51

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.51 and traded as high as $3.85. Cellcom Israel shares last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 14,616 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Cellcom Israel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.93 million, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.06.

Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). Cellcom Israel had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Cellcom Israel in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cellcom Israel by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cellcom Israel in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cellcom Israel by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellcom Israel in the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL)

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular and landline telecommunications services in Israel. It operates through two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The company offers basic cellular telephony services, such as voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, conference calling, and inbound and outbound roaming services; and data transfer, and upload and download services.

