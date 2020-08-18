Invo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:IVOB) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.24

Invo Bioscience Inc (OTCMKTS:IVOB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.24 and traded as high as $3.56. Invo Bioscience shares last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 5,083 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $558.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -354.00 and a beta of -0.81.

About Invo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:IVOB)

INVO Bioscience, Inc provides solutions in assisted reproductive technologies to the reproductive health care community in the United States, Asia, South America, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa. The company offers the INVOcell device that is used in infertility treatment for the incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization, and early embryo development.

