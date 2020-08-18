Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.35

Francesca’s Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.35 and traded as high as $5.59. Francesca’s shares last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 252,567 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Francesca’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd.

Get Francesca's alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $15.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4.35.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Francesca’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Francesca’s by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 15,171 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Francesca’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Francesca’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Iszo Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Francesca’s during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Francesca’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRAN)

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of boutiques. The company offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts for women between the ages of 18 and 35. Its apparel products include dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry comprise necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

Read More: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Francesca's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Francesca's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.