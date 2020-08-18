San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.42

Shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.42 and traded as high as $2.85. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 119,447 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.42. The stock has a market cap of $118.86 million, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.36.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJT. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 163,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 828.1 net wells.

