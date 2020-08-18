Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.23

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.23 and traded as high as $25.11. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $24.76, with a volume of 53,381,977 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day moving average of $24.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 361.9% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 29.5% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter.

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

