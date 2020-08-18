Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.00

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.00 and traded as high as $2.54. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 511,029 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SID. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 118.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 10,622 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Company Profile (NYSE:SID)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

