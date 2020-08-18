iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) Stock Price Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.71

Shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.71 and traded as high as $29.19. iShares US Telecommunications ETF shares last traded at $28.96, with a volume of 160,087 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.71.

Get iShares US Telecommunications ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 240.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 817.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Telecommunications ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Telecommunications ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.