Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer (NASDAQ:ARCI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.19

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2020

Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer Inc (NASDAQ:ARCI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.19 and traded as high as $4.79. Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 48,987 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.19.

About Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer (NASDAQ:ARCI)

Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the recycle of household appliances in North America. The company operates in two segments, Recycling and Technology. It engages in collecting, recycling, and installing appliances for utilities and other customers.

