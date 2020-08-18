National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.34

Shares of National Australia Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NABZY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.34 and traded as high as $6.49. National Australia Bank shares last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 32,693 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of National Australia Bank from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of National Australia Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Australia Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Australia Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Australia Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average of $6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.05.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Consumer Banking and Wealth, Business and Private Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments.

