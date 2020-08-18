Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.29

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.29 and traded as high as $19.99. Manulife Financial shares last traded at $19.77, with a volume of 4,911,707 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CSFB boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Eight Capital dropped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.50.

The company has a current ratio of 162.41, a quick ratio of 92.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 54.25%.

About Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

